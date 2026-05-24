Motorcycle crash in Marion County claims driver’s life

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Marion County on Saturday afternoon.

According to FHP, the Motorcycle was traveling westbound on Mariacamp Road near Locust Place.

The motorcycle overturned on it’s leftside, according to troopers.

The driver was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

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