Motorcycle test drive ends with deadly crash in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police say a man died after crashing a motorcycle he took for a test drive Monday in Titusville.

Officers responded to to the crash at South Hopkins Avenue near Jackson Street around 4:15 p.m.

Investigators said the man was driving the 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the parking lot of Titus Landing when he lost control of the bike and crashed into the exterior wall of an unoccupied store.

Despite efforts to save the man, Titusville Police Department said he died at a nearby hospital a short time later.

TPD did not release his name or age.

Police said no one else was hurt or involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

