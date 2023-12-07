Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in Orlando, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Orlando.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:57 a.m. on Palm Parkway and Apopka Vineland Road.

Crash investigators at the scene told Channel 9 the crash involved a motorcyclist who was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Officials said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Troopers have not released any details about the hit-and-run driver.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

