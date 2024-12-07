Motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash, trooper say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash in Orange County.

Troopers said they were on the scene of a fatal crash that happened around 1:40 p.m.

FHP said the crash happened on State Road 520 and Taylor Creek Road in Christmas Orange County.

Investigators said the crash involved a 2023 Nissan Frontier and a 2024 Honda Motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, the 68-year-old man from Orlando, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, troopers said.

There is currently a roadblock in the eastbound lanes of State Road 520 at the intersection of Taylor Creek Road.

FHP said this crash remains under investigation.

