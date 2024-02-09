Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Sanford.

It happened at State Road 46 and Richmond Avenue just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers said an SUV traveling westbound on SR-46 turned into the path of a motorcyclist who was driving eastbound.

That motorcyclist, 44, of Geneva, died at the crash site.

Troopers said his female passenger, 47, also of Geneva, was critically hurt.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

