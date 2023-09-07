Multiple Orange County students checked out after feeling unwell from school bus odor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue responded to Forsyth Woods Elementary Thursday afternoon for reports of students not feeling well after smelling an odor on the school bus.

Firefighters responded to the call around 4:00 p.m. on Forsyth Woods Elementary bus route 5210 around 4:00 p.m.

UPDATE on response to 6651 Curtis St. Azalea Park: OCFRD assessed several students for exposure to an unknown substance/odor while on the bus. No students were transported. OCFRD turned the scene over to @OCPSnews and has cleared. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 7, 2023

The school’s principal, Kelly Maldonado, sent a call home to parents regarding the incident and that the district had the bus checked out.

“The bus was taken back to the bus compound and checked out. It was cleared to resume service after nothing was found to create the odor. The district confirms all the students treated were going to be okay and were sent home,” said Maldonado.

The principal also wanted to stop rumors about the incident, “Contrary to rumors that are spreading, there is no evidence that pepper spray was deployed on the school bus.”

