Police: Volusia elementary school teacher charged with child abuse for hitting student with autism

EDGEWATER, Fla. — A Volusia County school teacher was arrested Thursday, accused of assaulting a 4-year-old student with autism.

Officers with the Edgewater Police Department responded to Indian River Elementary School on Roberts Road to look into an incident in which a teacher had allegedly attacked a student.

Investigators determined that the teacher, identified as 48-year-old Stacy Strnad, hit the child on the arm twice with an open hand.

When the child ran, police say Strnad grabbed them by the arm and pulled the child backwards, causing them to fall.

Additionally, the child’s fall caused them to hit a bookcase, which resulted in a minor cut to their arm.

Police say they later found Strnad at her home in Port Orange and placed her under arrest for child abuse.

According to a statement from the school district, Strnad has been placed on leave pending an investigation into the incident.

“Volusia County Schools has followed all protocols in immediately responding to this incident, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this matter,” the statement goes on to say. “VCS takes any behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our students and trust of our parents very seriously. We will continue to strive to foster a safe and respectful learning environment for all students. Any such behavior that does not align with these standards will not be tolerated.”

