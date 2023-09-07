Titusville woman accused of shooting gun at school bus filled with students

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A 32-year-old woman on Wednesday afternoon shot a gun at a Brevard County school bus filled with more than a dozen students, the Titusville Police Department said.

Police said that at about 4:45 p.m., Ashley Nicole Wyns shot the bus from a car parked at the bus stop near Sisson Road and Little League Lane.

They said a child was getting off the bus when the single shot was fired, and Wyns then confronted the bus driver about an argument that had happened between her child and another middle school student.

The driver, who noticed Wyns has a gun magazine in her hand, refused to allow her to board the bus and immediately drove back to the school district’s bus compound so police could retrieve surveillance video of the shooting.

Wyns then walked away from the scene and was arrested hours later on charges of aggravated assault among others.

They said she still had the gun on her when they stopped her vehicle.

Detectives said she told them the gun went off in her car, but she was unsure of how that happened.

A judge forbade Wyns from having a gun or being on school property should she leave jail after paying bail.

No one was injured in the shooting.

