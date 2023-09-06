Police: Titusville woman fires gun at school bus

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department said they are investigating shots fired at a Brevard County School Bus Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the call came in around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Sisson Road and Little League Lane.

Officers said a woman shot a handgun from a parked car at a stopped school bus.

When the shots were fired, students had just gotten off at the bus stop.

Titusville police did not release a description of the woman they say fired the gun or what charges she may face.

