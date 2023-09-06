Police: Titusville woman fires gun at school bus

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department said they are investigating shots fired at a Brevard County School Bus Wednesday afternoon.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
According to police, the call came in around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Sisson Road and Little League Lane.
Read: Hurricane Idalia: Florida reports 2 deaths from the storm
Officers said a woman shot a handgun from a parked car at a stopped school bus.
When the shots were fired, students had just gotten off at the bus stop.
Read: 4th suspect arrested in Orlando drive-by shooting that killed man, 6-year-old girl
Titusville police did not release a description of the woman they say fired the gun or what charges she may face.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 and wftv.com for any updates.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group