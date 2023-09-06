Hurricane Idalia: Florida reports 2 deaths from the storm

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida released updated numbers of deaths connected to Hurricane Idalia Wednesday evening.

According to FDLE, Florida’s 25 local district medical examiners reported two hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission.

One death was reported in Alachua County, the other in Brevard County.

FDLE said Greggory Johnston, 60, was windsurfing in the Banana River during a tropical storm warning and drowned.

Brevard County deputies said Johnston was last seen August 30 windsurfing in the Banana River near Kelly Park in Merritt Island.

Deputies said they started searching for Johnston around 7 p.m. on August 30, and his vehicle was still at the park.

On Thursday morning, deputies said they found his board and windsurfing sail on the river’s eastern shore across from Kelly Park.

Deputies said they pulled a body from the water on Friday, September 1.

