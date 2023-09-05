Woman bitten by shark, 2 others nearly drown in New Smyrna Beach during Labor Day

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County Beach Safety said a woman in New Smyrna Beach was bitten by a shark and two other swimmers nearly drowned over Labor Day.

Lifeguards said a 37-year-old from Apopka was in waist-deep water when a shark bit her foot.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Two other women in New Smyrna Beach were also taken to the hospital after they nearly drowned.

The sisters from Louisiana were found floating within 100 feet of each other Monday afternoon.

At one point, neither had a pulse.

First responders said they got one woman’s pulse going again.

Channel 9 is working to get an update on their condition right now.

