Tropical Storm Lee could form in the Atlantic today

ORLANDO, Fla. — The strong tropical disturbance in the Atlantic is forecast to become a tropical depression or tropical storm on Tuesday.

When it strengthens, it will be called Tropical Storm Lee.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said early indications are that the system will curve and not be a threat to Florida, but it is too early to tell for certain.

Shields said the storm should be north of Puerto Rico by this weekend, and is currently forecast to curve east of the Bahamas.

