Labor Day beachgoers face rough surf, dangerous rip currents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beaches in Volusia County were packed for the Labor Day weekend.

The weather was pleasant, but officials say recent hurricane activity in the Atlantic and from Idalia contributed to high surf conditions and dangerous rip currents.

The world’s most famous beach was a popular spot this Labor Day as large crowds set up along the coastline.

While there were plenty of people, there were no cars on the beach as ramps were shut down over the holiday due to high tide.

By noon, the rising surf was halfway to the seawall.

Lifeguards were on alert, keeping a close eye on people in the water as the threat of dangerous rip tides was present.

At least one person had to be rescued from the water in New Smyrna Beach.

Two sisters from Louisiana also had to be taken to the hospital after being pulled from the water in New Smyrna Beach. According to beach safety, just before 4:30 p.m., the two women in their 50s were both found floating separately in the water approximately 50 to 100 feet from each other. Officials say neither of the women had a pulse when they were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, in Ponce Inlet, a 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after an apparent shark bite.

According to Volusia County Beach Safety, the woman was playing in waist-deep water when she was bitten on the right foot. Officials say she did not see the shark that bit her and wasn’t able to provide a description of it.

Volusia Beach Safety officials are also issuing warnings about jellyfish as crowds are expected to continue packing the beach well beyond the unofficial end of summer

