4 killed, including 3 children, in crash involving teen driver in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Osceola County.

Troopers said four people, including three children, died in the crash over the weekend.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. San Miguel Street and Laurel Avenue, not far from Discovery Intermediate School.

Watch: Police make arrest in Orlando shooting that killed man & 6-year-old girl

Troopers say a 15-year-old driver in a speeding car ran a stop sign and hit another driver.

The second driver who crashed into, then hit a pole, according to a report.

Read: Jimmy Buffett died following battle with rare Merkel cell skin cancer for last 4 years

The driver who was hit, along with an 11-year-old, a 9-year-old, and a 1-year-old died.

Troopers said the 15-year-old driver, and three 15-year-old passengers, were also hurt.

Watch: ‘We still miss Austin’: Family pays tribute to Apopka firefighter on Camping World Stadium

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group