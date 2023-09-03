Police make arrest in Orlando shooting that killed man & 6-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested a teen in connection with a drive-by shooting that took the life of a 6-year-old girl.

The Orlando Police Department said the suspect, 15-year-old Nico Brown, is now in custody and faces first-degree homicide related to the shooting deaths of two victims.

According to a news release, officers responded to 1141 Poppy Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 29 for reports of two people shot from a passing car.

One of the victims, 6-year-old Ajahliyah Hashim, was shot inside her living room and was taken to the hospital.

She died Thursday from her injuries.

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Maria Vazquez said Hashim was an Eagle’s Nest Elementary student.

Hashim’s mother was also shot and is still in the hospital.

A third gunshot victim, 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, arrived at Health Central in Ocoee and died.

Police said they will continue to investigate the shooting, as they believe the 6-year-old and the mother were not the intended targets.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Orlando Police Homicide Unit or leave an anonymous tip through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

