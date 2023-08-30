Woman, child injured in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman and child were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Orlando police.
It happened sometime after 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Poppy Avenue near South Kirman Road and Raleigh Street. The woman and child were found with gunshot injuries and transported to the hospital.
Their conditions were not immediately known.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
No further details were immediately available. Channel 9 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.
