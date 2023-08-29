Local

Hurricane Idalia: Here’s how the storm is impacting Central Florida airports

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Travel to and from certain areas of Florida is in flux as Hurricane Idalia barrels toward the Gulf Coast.

Here’s how the storm is impacting Central Florida’s airports:

Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport officials said as of Tuesday morning, the airport is not expecting significant impacts to its operations. Officials advise you to check with individual airlines to check the status of your flights.

Orlando Sanford International Airport

Orlando Sanford International Airport said it is currently open and operational. Officials said they are not expecting any significant impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

Daytona Beach International Airport

Airport officials said passengers should check with their airlines for updates to flight schedules, and that travelers should stay in touch with their airlines for possible future delays or cancellations.

Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport officials said the airport will close at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday. Travelers are asked to check their airlines directly for flight updates. Officials said TPA is not a shelter.

