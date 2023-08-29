Hurricane Idalia: Here’s how the storm is impacting Central Florida airports

ORLANDO, Fla. — Travel to and from certain areas of Florida is in flux as Hurricane Idalia barrels toward the Gulf Coast.

Here’s how the storm is impacting Central Florida’s airports:

Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport officials said as of Tuesday morning, the airport is not expecting significant impacts to its operations. Officials advise you to check with individual airlines to check the status of your flights.

Our airport is open and operational. We continue to monitor the status of Hurricane #Idalia - we do not foresee any significant impact to our operations at this time. If operational changes occur, we'll post about it. Please check with your airline in regards to your flight. pic.twitter.com/qB5nv6C2b8 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 29, 2023

Orlando Sanford International Airport

Orlando Sanford International Airport said it is currently open and operational. Officials said they are not expecting any significant impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

Orlando Sanford International Airport is currently open and operational. We are closely monitoring Hurricane #Idalia, but no significant impact on our operations is anticipated at this time. Any operational updates will be shared here. Please contact your airline. pic.twitter.com/FWSY5sP6kr — Orlando Sanford International Airport (@SFB_Airport) August 29, 2023

Daytona Beach International Airport

Airport officials said passengers should check with their airlines for updates to flight schedules, and that travelers should stay in touch with their airlines for possible future delays or cancellations.

Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport officials said the airport will close at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday. Travelers are asked to check their airlines directly for flight updates. Officials said TPA is not a shelter.

