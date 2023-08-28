Eye on the Tropics

Tracking Idalia: These Central Florida school districts are closing ahead of the storm

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

classroom

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

As Tropical Storm Idalia makes it way toward Florida, Central Florida school districts are monitoring the storm closely and deciding whether or not to cancel classes.

See a list of closures so far below. This list will be updated as more closures are announced.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

▶ DOWNLOAD THE WFTV NEWS & WEATHER APPS

Marion County Public Schools

Marion County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to shelter preparation in anticipation of the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia.

All extra-curricular activities planned for Monday afternoon are canceled, except for the Marion Afterschool Program. Students will now have to make up these days due to time already planned into their regular school schedules.

Stay tuned to MCPS’s social media channels for updates regarding school functions.

Read: Tracking Idalia: Where you can pick up sandbags in Central Florida this week

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read