Tracking Idalia: These Central Florida school districts are closing ahead of the storm

As Tropical Storm Idalia makes it way toward Florida, Central Florida school districts are monitoring the storm closely and deciding whether or not to cancel classes.

See a list of closures so far below. This list will be updated as more closures are announced.

Marion County Public Schools

Marion County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to shelter preparation in anticipation of the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia.

All extra-curricular activities planned for Monday afternoon are canceled, except for the Marion Afterschool Program. Students will now have to make up these days due to time already planned into their regular school schedules.

Stay tuned to MCPS’s social media channels for updates regarding school functions.

