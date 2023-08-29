Theme parks closely monitor Hurricane Idalia’s approach to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Idalia approaches, Central Florida’s world-class attractions are closely monitoring the storm.

Walt Disney World

Tuesday morning, Walt Disney World Resort said it was operating under normal conditions.

Disney said it continues to closely monitor Idalia’s path and that the safety of guests and cast members is a priority.

Resort officials said they will waive change and cancellation fees normally imposed by Disney for check-in dates of Aug. 28 through Sept. 4, 2023.

Guests currently staying at Disney Resort hotels whose travel has been affected by the storm may receive a discounted rate to extend their stay through the evening of August 31.

Guests should visit their hotel’s front desk for more details.

Walt Disney World also noted that Florida residents who are forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Ida may be eligible to receive 50% off stays at Disney Resort hotels between Aug. 29 to Aug. 31.

First responders helping with storm-related recovery efforts may also qualify for the discount. Evacuees can call 407-W-DISNEY and first responders should call 407-828-3200 (Option 3) for details and availability.





Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort said it continues to monitor weather conditions and that park operations and hours currently are not impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

WEATHER ALERT – As of now, our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather. Please follow us here or check our website for updates. https://t.co/h3qcIyCFYu — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 28, 2023





SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando did not show any changes to its normal operating hours Tuesday.

Aquatica’s website reported it will close at 5 p.m.

