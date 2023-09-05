Community holds vigil for family after Osceola County crash kills 4, including 3 children

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 15-year-old driver was speeding and ran a stop sign near San Miguel Road and Laurel Avenue Sunday night.

Investigators said he crashed into an SUV, killing the driver and three children – an 11, 9 and one-year-old – inside.

The 15-year-old and three other teenage passengers were hurt.

People who live near the crash site came together to remember those victims and call for change.

It’s unclear whether the teenage driver will face charges, but the community believes someone has to be held accountable for what happened.

The children’s parents were also at the gathering. Their mother, Sabrina Hernandez, says she has lost everything and plans to fight for change on her family’s behalf.

“I got to wake up and see my children’s empty rooms,” Hernandez said. “The hurt is unexplainable. We gotta do better.”

Dozens of residents rallied around her family on the corner of Laurel Ave and San Miguel Road, where debris from the collision the night before remains.

“I started getting this gut feeling like something was wrong,” Hernandez said. “I got in my car and literally followed the helicopter here.”

The driver had sped through the stop sign and crashed into Hernandez’s mother’s car.

Hernandez had this message for the teen driver.

“I forgive you, and I have love for you, and I know that it was a mistake,” she said. “I am 100% sure this person didn’t wake up and say I am going to kill an entire family, but you know what, when we make mistakes, we have to be accountable for it.”

Neighbors who showed up in support, like Samantha Rodriguez, pointed to major problems at the intersection.

“We’re literally always hearing accidents here,” Rodriguez said. “There’s always cars racing down here. (It is a) very dangerous crosswalk; nobody even crosses the street. Kids cannot even come out and play for this same reason.”

Angel David Santos was shattered when he heard what happened that he organized a vigil for the family.

He said he always supports the community and wants to send a message to stop this.

As Hernandez continues fighting her family, she reminds residents that seconds can save lives.

“My babies could have been here today,” Hernandez said. “My mom could have been here today. What the heck are you in such a rush for?”

This crash is under investigation.

Hernandez says her father was also in the car and survived.

