84-year-old motorcyclist dies after Lake County crash, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said an 84-year-old man died after a Lake County crash.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:09 p.m. Monday.

According to a news release, a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on El Presidente Boulevard and U.S. Highway 27 in Leesburg.

A Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on US-27, but the motorcyclist did not stop for a stop sign before making a left turn.

Read: 4 killed, including 3 children, in crash involving teen driver in Osceola County, troopers say

Investigators said as a result, the Toyota collided with the other vehicle.

The 84-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he died. The Toyota driver, a 31-year-old woman, remained at the scene without injuries.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group