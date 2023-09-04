Explore sea-filled artifacts at new Ocala exhibit this weekend

OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala educational center will welcome its newest exhibit this weekend.

The Discovery Center will open Exciting Explorers on Saturday.

Guests can embark on a high-seas adventure with dark tombs and artifacts.

Families can learn how explorers discover uncharted territories, learn more about science and become archaeologists for the day.

The exhibit will be open to the public until Jan. 6, 2024.

The center is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

