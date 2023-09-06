Tropical Storm Lee forecast to become a hurricane today, Cat. 4 storm soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lee is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday.

By the weekend, Channel 9 Meteorologist Brian Shields said Lee is forecast to become a “massive” category 4 storm.

Shields said the storm’s current track takes it north of Puerto Rico this weekend. It is then projected to curve to the north toward Bermuda.

“Unless something changes, it is not a threat to Florida,” Shields said.

Read; Hundreds rescued, 2 killed in drownings at Volusia County beaches over Labor Day weekend

With Lee to the east of Central Florida next week, Shields said we’ll see the rip current threat getting higher again.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X (Twitter) for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group