Flagler: Two month undercover investigation leads to arrest with multiple drug charges

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flager County Sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit, along with the Problem Area Crime Enforcement (PACE) team and the SWAT team, served a search warrant at 24-A Pine Hurst Lane in Palm Coast on Friday.

This search warrant was the culmination of a more than two-month-long investigation into Rondal Gibson, 35, resulting from complaints of possible drug dealing at his residence.

During the search, detectives located and seized the following items, 634.79 grams of cannabis, 40 THC vapor cartridges, 6 MDMA tablets, a quantity of cocaine, a quantity of drug paraphernalia and $2,951 in U.S. currency.

Gibson was arrested for possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, possession of THC oil with Intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gibson was currently on felony probation from a previous arrest in 2021 for possession of MDMA. As a result, he was also arrested for violation of probation.

