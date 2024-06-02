NASA, mission partners forego Sunday launch of crew flight test

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which will carry two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, was scrubbed this weekend.

NASA, Boeing, and ULA (United Launch Alliance) are forgoing a Crew Flight Test launch attempt Sunday, to give the team additional time to assess a ground support equipment issue at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex-41 in Florida.

Saturday’s launch was to carry NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to and from the International Space Station scrubbed due to an observation of a ground launch sequencer.

The system was unsuccessful in verifying the sequencer’s necessary redundancy.

ULA will assess the ground support equipment overnight, and NASA will provide an update June 2 on next steps for the flight. The next available launch opportunities are June 5, and June 6.

