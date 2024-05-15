NASA hires first-ever chief AI officer

WASHINGTON — NASA Administrator Bill Nelson named David Salvagnini the new chief artificial intelligence officer Monday.

Salvagnini will oversee the strategic vision and planning for AI usage across NASA.

NASA said Salvagnini will collaborate with other government agencies, academic institutions, industry partners and others to ensure that NASA is up to date with AI technology.

The space agency said the AI tools are used to benefit humanity by supporting missions and research projects.

“Artificial intelligence has been safely used at NASA for decades,” Nelson said in a news release. “And as this technology expands, it can accelerate the pace of discovery”

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in October, establishing the new position.

“It’s important that we remain at the forefront of advancement and responsible use,” Nelson said. “In this new role, David will lead NASA’s efforts to guide our agency’s responsible use of AI in the cosmos and on Earth to benefit all humanity.”

