NASA releases images of biggest solar flare in six years

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA just released images of the most powerful solar flare in six years.

The massive solar eruption happened on Thursday and, for a short time, caused some radio interference on Earth.

NASA released images of the solar flare that were captured by a spacecraft that has been monitoring the sun’s activity since 2010.

The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on Dec. 14, 2023, peaking at 12:02 ET. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the event, which was classified as X2.8. https://t.co/4INrRFqIg7 pic.twitter.com/2dJ1YMkiXS — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) December 14, 2023

Officials said the last solar flare that was this strong was recorded in 2017.

