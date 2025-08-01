NASA, Space-X scrub crew-11 launch due to weather

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX canceled today’s planned launch of the Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station due to cloud cover at the Kennedy Space Center launch site.

They are now targeting 11:43 a.m. EDT on Friday, August 1, for liftoff of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A.

The forecast currently shows a 75% chance of favorable weather at the launch site, though conditions along the Crew Dragon Endeavour flight path remain under review.

NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov safely exited the spacecraft after the scrub. They returned to crew quarters to await their next launch attempt.

Docking with the International Space Station is now targeted for approximately 3 a.m. EDT on Saturday, August 2.

