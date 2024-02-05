NASA, SpaceX prepare for overnight launch on Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX technicians are setting the stage for a big launch.

NASA’s PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) spacecraft is being paired to a Falcon 9 rocket ahead of Tuesday morning’s launch, which has been set for 1:33 a.m.

Targeting Tuesday, February 6 for a Falcon 9 launch of @NASA’s PACE mission from pad 40 in Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 4, 2024

The mission should increase scientists’ understanding of the Earth’s ocean atmosphere and climate.

Liftoff will take place from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If it happens overnight, as planned, you can watch it here, and count on Eyewitness News This Morning to bring you updates beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Live: Listen in as Dr. Kate Calvin, NASA’s chief scientist and senior climate advisor, and PACE mission experts discuss the science behind the @NASAEarth cloud and ocean-observing satellite.



Have questions? Use #AskNASA and they may be answered on air: https://t.co/SZO3AsDb3E — NASA (@NASA) February 4, 2024

