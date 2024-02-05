Slow-moving storm system increases rain chances Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will stick around Monday in Central Florida.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Our area will be mostly cloudy Monday with a 40% to 50% chance of showers and storms.
The rain chances are being fueled by a large and slow-moving storm system that is moving through Florida.
Read: Protect yourself from scams this tax season
The rain and clouds will keep our temperatures cool Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.
We will remain cool overnight with low temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s.
Read: Central Florida celebrates: Lunar New Year events in February
We will see a few showers and some storms overnight into early Tuesday morning.
Our temperatures will stay cool over the next few days and should be warmer by the weekend.
See: Runners and spectators pack downtown Orlando for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2024 Cox Media Group