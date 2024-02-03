Central Florida celebrates: Lunar New Year events in February

ORLANDO, Fla. — 2024 marks the Year of the Dragon in the Lunar New Year.

In the Chinese Zodiac, the dragon is a symbol of strength and courage.

The new year also represents the changing of seasons, with the end of winter and the beginning of spring. According to history.com, many East and Southeast Asian cultures celebrate the Lunar New Year, including Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean communities.

Read: Lunar New Year: What is it, when is it and how do people celebrate?

These cultural traditions include decorating and wearing red, which is a lucky color, and eating foods like rice and dumplings for prosperity.

The tradition of giving red envelopes with money inside, also known as hongbao, symbolizes good fortune.

Read: Orlando celebrates Lunar New Year with annual Central Florida Dragon Parade

Dragon and Lion Dances performed in parades and other events are said to drive away evil spirits and bring luck.

See a list of celebrations across Central Florida, separated by county:

Brevard County

The Wah Lum Kung Fu and Tai Chi of Melbourne will perform traditional lion dances and martial arts demonstrations at select restaurants.

The following shows are free:

Friday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. at Golden Wok in Melbourne

Friday, Feb 9 at 5 p.m. at Crystal Buffet in West Melbourne

Saturday, Feb. 10 at 3:45 p.m. at Tely’s Chinese Restaurant in South Patrick Shores

Sunday, Feb. 11

There will be a Chinese New Year Celebration at the Jade Palace at 6 p.m. The Jade Palace is located at 280 E. Eau Gallie Blvd. in Indian Harbour Beach.

What is Lunar New Year? (ncd)

Lake County

Saturday, Feb. 10

City of Groveland’s Chinese New Year Lunar Festival

This will be the second annual festival in Groveland. Enjoy Asian food, music, traditional dances and martial arts performances from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be located at Lake David Park on North Lake Avenue.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Orlando celebrates Lunar New Year with annual Central Florida Dragon Parade People lined the Mills 50 District to see Sunday’s 11th annual Central Florida Dragon Parade. (Jesse Rogers/WFTV)

Orange County

Sunday, Feb. 4

Orange County Library Chinese New Year Celebration

Orange County Library System and The Chinese School of CAACF, Inc. will have its Chinese New Year Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 4, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. It will be at the Downtown Orlando Public Library on Central 101 E. Central Blvd. Click here for more information.

Starting Saturday, Feb. 10

Wah Lum Temple Chinese New Year Celebration Week

Wah Lum Kung Fu and Tai Chi Orlando will be performing traditional Lion Dance and Kung Fu shows during the celebration. Wah Lum will also perform at the Avalon SpringFest, the Luminary Park celebration and the Central Florida Dragon Parade. Admission to the shows at restaurant locations are free. Click here for the full schedule.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Avalon Park SpringFest

Experience Dragon and Lion Dances, Japanese Taiko, folk dances and Kung Fu demonstrations at the festival at Avalon Park. The free outdoor event will be on Saturday, Feb. 17 from noon to 6 p.m.

VASA @ UCF Lunar New Year showcase Tết

VASA @ UCF will hold its annual Lunar New Year showcase, Tết, on Feb. 17. This event is free.

Friday, Feb. 16 - Sunday, Feb. 18

Vietnamese New Year in Orlando 2024

The Vietnamese Community Association of Central Florida hosts the 2024 Tết Vietnamese New Year at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando. Parking and admission is free.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Celebrate Lunar in Orlando

The third annual Lunar New Year Festival will be at Luminary Park on Feb. 24 from noon to 7 p.m. Click here for details and tickets.

Sunday, Feb. 25

2024 Central Florida Dragon Parade Lunar New Year

This will be the 12th annual Central Florida Dragon Parade held in Orlando. City of Orlando and Orange County officials will lead the parade with local Asian organization representatives. The parade will be from 11 a.m. to noon. It starts at Lake Highland Drive and North Mills Avenue, and will end at North Thornton Avenue and Colonial Drive. The parade is a partnership with Asia Trend Magazine, Mills 50, R.E.A.C.H, and Y.E.S.S. Click here for more information.

Video: Orlando celebrates Lunar New Year with annual Central Florida Dragon Parade (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group