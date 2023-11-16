Nathaniel’s Hope honors special needs families during Thanksgiving breakfast

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local family has turned a heartbreaking loss, into a heartwarming outreach program.

Tim and Marie Kuck lost their special needs son 21 years ago, but in his honor-- they started Nathaniel’s Hope.

They hosted their filled-to-capacity Thanksgiving breakfast on Wednesday morning.

Watch: 9 Family brightens children’s day at Make ‘m Smile event

Channel 9 had the honor of being a part of the event and heard from families of special needs kids and adults, who are not forgotten by the Kucks.

They host fun events, provide respite for the parents with their Buddy Break Outreach, and are building Hope-Town which will be an inspiring community that will serve individuals with disabilities of all ages and their families.

Watch: Orlando based non-profit planning to build local community for people with special needs

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group