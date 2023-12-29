New bill aims to limit Social Security Administration seeking money back on overpayments

WASHINGTON — There’s a new push in Congress to help people who’ve been told they owe money because of a government mistake.

9 Investigates has reported the Social Security Administration overpaid billions of dollars to millions of people for years and then started asking for some of that money back.

Right now, there’s no limit to how far back the agency can go to try to recoup that money.

But a new bill would cap those efforts to ten years.

The proposal comes after the U.S. Senate confirmed a new head of the SSA just last week.

