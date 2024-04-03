New chicken restaurant opens their third location in Orlando in six months today

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born chicken restaurant, continues its expansion in Orlando with its third opening in the area in just six months.

On Wednesday the Pollo Campero located at 13795 Landstar Blvd had its grand opening giving Central Florida another opportunity to try out the Guatemalan-born chicken restaurant.

Known for its famous fried and grilled chicken made from family recipes passed down from generation to generation, the restaurant’s menu also includes chicken sandwiches, empanadas, salads and bowls, plus unique sides like sweet plantains and yuca fries.

To celebrate the grand opening, an appearance from brand mascot, Pollito, and prizes and giveaways throughout the day.

The first 20 guests in line at the restaurant at 10 a.m. on opening days were entered into the Golden Ticket giveaway for a chance to win free Pollo Campero for a year.

