0 New details emerge on Universal Orlando's expansion plans for new park, coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort filed revised drawings with Orange County Tuesday for infrastructure at the new park under development near the convention center, providing hints at the company’s expansion plans.

The drawings show a large surface parking lot, with around 16,200 parking spots plus 172 handicap spots, on the eastern side of the property between Sand Lake Road and Universal Boulevard and details on expansions to Kirkman Road.

They also show multiple access roads leading into the western side of the property, where the new park will be constructed.

The drawings are related to the Kirkman Road extension currently under construction in Orange County. Work on the section of road by the new park began in November and is scheduled to be complete in mid-2020.

Universal has filed new infrastructure permits for new park complex near the Orange County Convention Center. Docs show surface parking lot on eastern end of property and new roads leading into western section. pic.twitter.com/wC1T51w8xs — Chip Skambis (@chickenlilchip) February 12, 2019

At Universal’s existing property, construction continues on the new Harry Potter-themed roller coaster at the Islands of Adventure theme park, which was announced in July 2017 to replace the Dragon Challenge roller coasters.

Skywitness flew over the coaster site Tuesday and saw crews working on detailing and theming at the construction site.

Little in the way of official information has been released about the new Harry Potter coaster. However, the blog Orlando Park Stop posted a leaked concept art image and details on the coaster on Monday.

Orlando Park Stop reports the coaster will be themed to Hagrid’s motorbike and include magical creatures from the Harry Potter universe.

Also under development at Islands of Adventure is a new roller coaster in the Jurassic Park section of the park.

WFTV reported in January that land clearing and demolition work has begun at the site of the defunct Triceratops Encounter and behind the Discovery Center for the new coaster.

Comparison of Jurassic Park lake front tonight with demolition in progress and Jan 19. pic.twitter.com/WxdCYn9v3H — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 11, 2019

