ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Studios Orlando is preparing for one of the biggest expansions since the park's opening.
An anonymous source sent internal documents to the blog Orlando Park Stop. The documents reveal several paragraphs from Comcast on how they plan to expand.
Blogger Daniel Leavelle has seen documents and renderings related to the expansion that have not been released to the public.
"Definitely a Super Nintendo-style theme is going into that park," said Leavelle. "We're definitely going to see something Mario related and I would expect to see something Donkey Kong related."
The report also said that the new theme park will turn the resort from a two- or three-day travel destination to a weeklong vacation destination.
Although Universal has picked up over 540 acres of land near Lockheed Martin, representatives have been tight lipped about what's to come.
"They're spending hundreds of millions of dollars on this new property. They're going to do some crazy stuff," said Leavelle.
