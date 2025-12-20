Six additional firefighters fired in connection with hazing incident in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Six additional Marion County Fire Rescue employees have been terminated in connection with a November hazing incident.

Back in November, four Marion County firefighters from Station 21 were arrested and fired for hazing a 19-year-old firefighter.

Since the incident, MCFR, alongside the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted an internal review.

The result of the findings determined that six additional individuals, including all leadership personnel who were on shift the day of the incident.

“Because of the seriousness of these allegations, our responsibility goes beyond discipline,” said Board of County Commissioners Chairman Carl Zalak, III. “We are committed to preventing this from happening again, upholding the highest professional standards, protecting our employees and the public, and strengthening the safeguards that help earn and keep the trust of our community.”

None of the newly terminated firefighters were charged with any crimes.

