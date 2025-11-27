Four Marion County Fire and Rescue employees arrested in connection to a violent hazing incident

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Four Marion County Fire and Rescue employees were arrested and fired after a violent hazing incident involving a 19-year-old firefighter.

The incident happened on Nov. 16 while all were on duty at Station 21 on Southwest 90th Street.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Edward Kenny III, 22, Seth Day, 22, and Tate Trauthwein, 19, on charges of kidnapping, robbery and battery. Kaylee Bradley, 25, was arrested on charges of robbery and accessory to a robbery.

Sheriff Billy Woods said the four employees were trying to a TikTok dance video the victim had on his phone. He said they started taunting him, but he ignored them. Sheriff Woods said things then turned violent.

According to the sheriff’s office report, they chased him around the parking lot and threw his boots in the woods near the station. The four are accused of them removing his belt, taking his pants off and dropping his boxers. Woods said they then beat him with his belt.

They are also accused of dragging the victim across the parking lot. They didn’t stop there.

“They decided to get a bottle of water and a towel and started waterboarding him,” Woods said. “According to the victim, three times. During this whole incident, the victim fought back.”

Fire Chief Jamie Banta said they fired the four suspects.

“Let me be absolutely clear. These individuals involved in this incident forfeited their right to wear the uniform the moment they chose an act and manner that endangered, harmed, and betrayed a fellow firefighter,” he said.

The 19-year-old victim is still employed and chose not to take leave. Chief Banta and Sheriff Woods said he told them he’s not letting this stop him from doing his job.

The department will undergo a review of policies and training to ensure employees act with professionalism. Any other employees involved in the incident may also face disciplinary action.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group