New downtown Orlando dining destination opens

The Drake Kitchen + Bar — a new restaurant at 361 N. Rosalind Ave. in downtown Orlando — is celebrating its grand opening Feb. 22.

The eatery soft-opened a few weeks ago, starting with dinner only to establish a rhythm in the kitchen and soon adding lunch to attract professionals in the business district.

Owned and operated by Chef Heberto Segura and Pastry Chef Rona Segura, the menu is an extension of the food diners have grown to love from the couple’s food truck, Duck & Drake Kitchen. The truck has had what Heberto calls a “residence” at Digress Wine at 1215 Edgewater Drive. Duck & Drake has been a fixture in the parking lot since 2019.

