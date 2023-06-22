New exhibit honoring Jewish athletes opens Thursday at Holocaust Center in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Holocaust Memorial and Education Center in Maitland is hosting an opening reception Thursday for a new exhibit.

The visiting exhibit features the stories of nine Jewish soccer players.

It tracks their rise through the German soccer league before their journey came to a halt under the Nazi regime.

The reception will feature one of the exhibit’s curators discussing the history of the players.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

