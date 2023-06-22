WATCH LIVE: ULA to launch Delta IV rocket from Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is set to launch a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral.
The company is sending a classified spy satellite into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. Space Force.
Liftoff is scheduled for 5:18 a.m.
It was supposed to launch at 3:25 a.m., but ULA said weather conditions pushed it back.
Fuel-loading is wrapping up for #DeltaIVHeavy to produce a 1.6-million-pound rocket for #NROL68 launch at 5:18amEDT (0918 UTC) from Cape Canaveral. https://t.co/jIsovi7Jnv pic.twitter.com/1oSMLbkE9Z— ULA (@ulalaunch) June 22, 2023
If the rocket goes up, you can watch it live here and on Channel 9.
