WATCH LIVE: ULA to launch Delta IV rocket from Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is set to launch a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral.

The company is sending a classified spy satellite into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. Space Force.

Liftoff is scheduled for 5:18 a.m.

READ: 30-foot hole opens up in front of Ocala home, residents evacuated

It was supposed to launch at 3:25 a.m., but ULA said weather conditions pushed it back.

READ: Missing Titanic tourist sub: Underwater noises detected again as search continues

Fuel-loading is wrapping up for #DeltaIVHeavy to produce a 1.6-million-pound rocket for #NROL68 launch at 5:18amEDT (0918 UTC) from Cape Canaveral. https://t.co/jIsovi7Jnv pic.twitter.com/1oSMLbkE9Z — ULA (@ulalaunch) June 22, 2023

If the rocket goes up, you can watch it live here and on Channel 9.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group