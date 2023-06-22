Local

WATCH LIVE: ULA to launch Delta IV rocket from Space Coast

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ULA's Delta IV Heavy Rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is set to launch a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral.

The company is sending a classified spy satellite into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. Space Force.

Liftoff is scheduled for 5:18 a.m.

It was supposed to launch at 3:25 a.m., but ULA said weather conditions pushed it back.

If the rocket goes up, you can watch it live here and on Channel 9.

