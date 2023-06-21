Local

30-foot hole opens up in front of Ocala home, residents evacuated

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Ocala hole The residents inside an Ocala home were evacuated after a 30-foot wide ground depression opened up in their front yard. (WFTV.com News Staff)

OCALA, Fla. — The residents inside an Ocala home were evacuated after a 30-foot wide ground depression opened within feet of their house.

Firefighters said the home is located near S.E. 28th Place and S.E. 5th Terrace.

They said the hole was less than 5 feet from the duplex.

Officials said the building department and the state warning point were notified.

No injuries were reported.

