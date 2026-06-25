New Florida law makes it harder for local governments to raise property taxes

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new state law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will make it more difficult for local governments to raise property taxes in Florida.

DeSantis signed the measure Wednesday after it was approved during last month’s special legislative session focused on property taxes.

Under the new law, local governments will no longer be allowed to use rising personal income levels when calculating the maximum millage rate they can levy on property owners.

The governor also signed a separate bill aimed at increasing transparency in local government spending.

Beginning in January, local governments across Florida will be required to publish quarterly reports detailing employee salary information and make those reports available to the public.

State leaders say the reporting requirement will give residents greater insight into how taxpayer dollars are being spent on government personnel.

Both measures are part of a broader effort by state officials to address property tax concerns and increase accountability at the local level.

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