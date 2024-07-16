New hip-hop music festival Orlando Only to launch in August

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

In a city well-known for its music events — from Electric Daisy Carnival to Universal Mardi Gras — Orlando event promoter Demetrius Martin thinks the time is ripe for a hip-hop festival.

Rather than wait for someone else to grab the reins, Martin decided to take it on. He announced his concept, Orlando Only, on July 8. The event takes place Aug. 30 at Legends Resto & Lounge at 5250 International Drive.

Tickets haven’t gone on sale yet, though Martin said they will be $20 each. More announcements will be made via his Instagram account.

