Local

New project near The Villages in works from local developer

By WFTV.com News Staff, Ryan Lynch, Steven Ryzewski, Alex Soderstrom, Richard Bilbao, Logan Dragone and Susan Lundine

Park Square Homes A rendering of the inside of one of the homes to be built in Park Square Homes' new community near The Villages. (STUDIO PECK LLC)

By WFTV.com News Staff, Ryan Lynch, Steven Ryzewski, Alex Soderstrom, Richard Bilbao, Logan Dragone and Susan Lundine

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The growth and economic momentum of The Villages — Central Florida’s mega-retirement community — continues to attract new projects to its periphery, with an Orlando-based homebuilder the latest to ramp up plans for a new development.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Park Square Homes has site work underway for its new Highfield at Twisted Oaks community, which will bring 130 new homes to the Wildwood area just west of The Villages, near the intersection Sumter County Road 462 East and Sumpter County Road 205.

Nicole Stanton, Park Square’s vice president of sales and marketing, told Orlando Business Journal vertical construction on homes will begin by the end of the second quarter, and homes in the community will be priced in the low-$300,000s.

Photos: What will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read