New proposed Florida bill to help find hit and run drivers easier

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new Florida bill has been proposed to help identify hit-and-run drivers.

The bill titled “The Lilly Glaubach Act” is named after the Sarasota teenager who was struck and killed in 2022.

The bill could require customers to provide car repair shops with a written crash report.

If no crash report is provided, the repair shop must keep a record of the damage and repairs done.

The bill also includes a line requiring a second license plate to make identifying fleeing cars easier.

If approved, the bill will go into effect in July first.

