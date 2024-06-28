New Smyrna Beach police prepare for special event zone

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach Police are preparing for crowds, curfews and a possible unpermitted event.

With the Fourth of July happening next week, the chief expects the area to be busier for a longer stretch.

He is warning Central Florida families that the youth curfew will have no exceptions over the next several days, saying he doesn’t want a repeat of last year.

“We saw a lot of kids coming over from Central Florida on the Fourth of July and the didn’t all behave. So, we will be reiterating that the curfew is in effect. You will see signs coming into town reminding them that there is a curfew,” said Feldman.

Feldman is also looking out for unapproved events. He said one group has already been warned for planning something in Pettis Park Saturday. The department has enacted an emergency special event zone just north of Lytle Avenue to be safe.

“We have contacted the organizer to let him know that’s not approved and asked him to stop his efforts so we will see how that goes,” said Feldman.

Breakers General Manager Terry Bartley looks forward to the boost in business.

“We are busy all the time so bring it on. As long everyone hydrates and keeps themselves maintained like adults we will be fine,” said Bartley.

