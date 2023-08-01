New Smyrna Beach police seek animal cruelty suspect seen on video “brutally” killing chicken

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the New Smyrna Beach Police Department are asking for help tracking down an animal cruelty suspect.

The incident happened last Tuesday just after midnight in the 400 block of Flagler Avenue.

See a map of the area below:

Police say the suspect was captured on video using food to lure a chicken towards him.

According to the police department, the suspect then “brutally” killed the chicken by picking it up and slamming it on the sidewalk twice then stomping on its head and body.

Investigators shared a video clip and photographs of the suspect Tuesday in an attempt to get him identified.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s to 30s wearing a “Busch Light” shirt and hat. He’s approximately 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 300-pounds.

The police department is asking anyone who knows who the man is or anyone with other information on the incident to contact Sgt. Brian Morris at 386-424-2247.

