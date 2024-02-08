New Smyrna Beach police seek clues in fatal hit & run crash on State Road 44

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Traffic Homicide Investigators with the New Smyrna Beach Police Department are asking for help tracking down the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of State Road 44 near Airport Road Thursday morning for reports of a man found unconscious in a ditch on the roadside.

The victim, identified only as a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police department, investigators have determined the victim was riding a motorized bicycle in the area when he was hit by a driver who fled the scene.

Police estimate that the crash occurred sometime between 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening and 6:50 a.m. Thursday morning.

They have not released a description of a possible suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Riera at 386-424-7791, or by email at sriera@cityofnsb.com.

Information can also be relayed anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida by calling 888-277-8477.

Crime Stoppers callers could become eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if the information they provide leads to an arrest.

