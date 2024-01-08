ORLANDO, Fla. — A new study finds chemicals from microplastics are in almost everything we eat.

Consumer Reports says 99% of fast food and supermarket foods have microplastics.

The data also shows that 79% of food samples contained BPA, which is used in the manufacturing of plastic.

Those chemicals can interfere with hormones and could contribute to health conditions like diabetes and obesity.

“We do live in a polluted world, and that’s a very unfortunate reality that we have to live with now,” said Erica Cirino with the Plastic Pollution Coalition.

Food safety activists have pushed for a ban on the chemicals.

However, just last year, the FDA rejected petitions the restrict the use of microplastics in food packaging and processing.

